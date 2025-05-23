© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Shark season is back; Pilgrim reactor building demolition timeline in question

By Steve Junker
Published May 23, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT
Street flooding was widespread across the Cape after drenching rains on Thursday.
J Junker
Street flooding was widespread across the Cape after drenching rains on Thursday.

This week: 50 years after "Jaws" hit the big screen, local scientists are still trying to understand the behavior of white sharks. And, we’re learning more about the timeline to demolish the nuclear reactor building at the Pilgrim Power Station. Also: Meals-on-Wheels on Cape Cod is trying to stay on the road.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point Local News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker