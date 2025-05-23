News Roundup: Shark season is back; Pilgrim reactor building demolition timeline in question

This week: 50 years after "Jaws" hit the big screen, local scientists are still trying to understand the behavior of white sharks. And, we’re learning more about the timeline to demolish the nuclear reactor building at the Pilgrim Power Station. Also: Meals-on-Wheels on Cape Cod is trying to stay on the road.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Gilda Geist; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.