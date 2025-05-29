© 2025
The Point

The cicadas are back!

By Mindy Todd
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
A. Vince

The cicadas are back! The offspring of the cicadas we had 17 years ago are emerging around the Cape, Coast and Islands. We talk with Tawny Simisky, Entomologist with UMass Amherst Extension and Russ Norton, educator in horticulture and entomology with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension about the lifecycle of this amazing insect and how it fits into the larger ecosystem. We also discuss how we can document their emergence and contribute to cicada research.
Link to Cicada Safari- where people can upload information about the cicada emergence in their area
link to iNaturalist project to keep track of the 2025 emergence of Brood XIV Periodical Cicadas in Massachusetts. Join this project and remember to post your cicada photos from summer of 2025.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
