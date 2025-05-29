The cicadas are back! The offspring of the cicadas we had 17 years ago are emerging around the Cape, Coast and Islands. We talk with Tawny Simisky, Entomologist with UMass Amherst Extension and Russ Norton, educator in horticulture and entomology with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension about the lifecycle of this amazing insect and how it fits into the larger ecosystem. We also discuss how we can document their emergence and contribute to cicada research.

Link to Cicada Safari- where people can upload information about the cicada emergence in their area

link to iNaturalist project to keep track of the 2025 emergence of Brood XIV Periodical Cicadas in Massachusetts. Join this project and remember to post your cicada photos from summer of 2025.

