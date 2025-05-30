News Roundup: ICE sweeps up 40 on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket; businesses brace for uncertain summer

This week: Federal agents in masks and unmarked cars arrest some 40 people accused of immigration violations on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, jarring the local community. And, the summer business outlook right now? Uncertainty.

Also, fourteen Cape towns approved a ballot question asking the state to stop the evaporation of radioactive water in Plymouth — so what happens next?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Gilda Geist.