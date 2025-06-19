© 2025
The Point

A round-table talk on immigration and treatment of non citizens, with local faith leaders

By Mindy Todd
Published June 19, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
J Junker

On The Point, we convene a roundtable of faith leaders to discuss how communities can respond to immigration policies and the treatment of non citizens. Immigration was one of the key issues in the 2024 presidential election. Yet many Americans who voted for immigration reform are not in support of the Trump Administration’s policies to find and deport non citizens.
Joining us:
Rev. Will Mebane, St. Barnabas in Falmouth
Rabbi Caryn Broitman, Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center
Rev. Nell Fields, Waquoit Congregational Church
Father John Sullivan, Pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Chatham

We also talk with Rev. Will Mebane from St. Barnabas about his upcoming retirement and the establishment of the Drum Majors Fund as an endowment to be used to invite guest preachers to Saint Barnabas's in future years.
Link here for more information about the Drum Majors Fund and the Theodicy Jazz Collective performance on Saturday June 28

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
