A round-table talk on immigration and treatment of non citizens, with local faith leaders

On The Point, we convene a roundtable of faith leaders to discuss how communities can respond to immigration policies and the treatment of non citizens. Immigration was one of the key issues in the 2024 presidential election. Yet many Americans who voted for immigration reform are not in support of the Trump Administration’s policies to find and deport non citizens.

Joining us:

Rev. Will Mebane, St. Barnabas in Falmouth

Rabbi Caryn Broitman, Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

Rev. Nell Fields, Waquoit Congregational Church

Father John Sullivan, Pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Chatham

We also talk with Rev. Will Mebane from St. Barnabas about his upcoming retirement and the establishment of the Drum Majors Fund as an endowment to be used to invite guest preachers to Saint Barnabas's in future years.

Link here for more information about the Drum Majors Fund and the Theodicy Jazz Collective performance on Saturday June 28