The documentary How to Sue The Klan and present-day civil rights struggles

How to Sue The Klan is a short documentary about five black women who win a 1982 civil rights case and hold the Ku Klux Klan accountable for their crimes. We talk with filmmaker John Beder about the case and its legacy. The Film will be screened at the Waquoit Congregational Church on June 25th and is available on PBS.

Later in the hour, we discuss present-day challenges to civil rights and how our community can respond. Tara Vargas Wallace, founder, CEO and president of Amplify People of Color Cape Cod, and Rev. Will Mebane from St. Barnabas Church join us.

