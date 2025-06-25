© 2025
The Point

Books on tourism

By Mindy Todd
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:14 PM EDT
Liz Lerner

Summer is here and so are our visitors. Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate join us with their tourism picks in a number of genres, including travel guides, memoirs, how-to books, and, of course, fiction.

Books mentioned on the show include:

A Room with a View by EM Forster

Summer on the Lakes by Margaret Fuller

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk

Endless Feasts: Sixty Years of Writing from Gourmet, edited by Ruth Reichl

Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism by Elizabeth Becker

On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer by Rick Steves

Becoming Cape Cod: Creating a Seaside Resort by James O’Connel’s

The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler

Books for Idle Hours: Nineteenth-century Publishing and the Rise of Summer Reading by Donna Harrington-Lueker

The Third Hotel by Laura Van Den Berg

Overbooked by Elizabeth Becker

The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain

The Art of Pilgrimage by Phil Cousineau

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
