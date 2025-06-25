Books on tourism

Summer is here and so are our visitors. Jill Erickson and Jayne Iafrate join us with their tourism picks in a number of genres, including travel guides, memoirs, how-to books, and, of course, fiction.

Books mentioned on the show include:

A Room with a View by EM Forster

Summer on the Lakes by Margaret Fuller

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk

Endless Feasts: Sixty Years of Writing from Gourmet, edited by Ruth Reichl

Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism by Elizabeth Becker

On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer by Rick Steves

Becoming Cape Cod: Creating a Seaside Resort by James O’Connel’s

The Accidental Tourist by Anne Tyler

Books for Idle Hours: Nineteenth-century Publishing and the Rise of Summer Reading by Donna Harrington-Lueker

The Third Hotel by Laura Van Den Berg

Overbooked by Elizabeth Becker

The Innocents Abroad by Mark Twain

The Art of Pilgrimage by Phil Cousineau