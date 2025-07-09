© 2025
Penikese Island

By Mindy Todd
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT

Penikese Island is part of the Elizabeth Island chain in Buzzard’s Bay. The Island has a rich and varied history, but a through line of its past is education and scientific research. We talk about the history of the island and its role in field research and education with Kimberly Ulmer, Executive Director of Penikese Island School, Pamela Polloni, Curator of Vascular Plants for the MBL-WHOI Herbarium and Bob Wernerehl, Massachusetts State Botanist.
An exhibition celebrating 150 years of botanical surveys on Penikese Island is Wednesday July 16 at MBL

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
