Summertime Arts on the Cape, Coast and Islands

Opportunities to engage with the arts abound in the summer season. On The Point, we talk about three summer traditions-

The Cod Chamber Music festival kicks off each summer with a free concert for the community. Joining us to talk chamber music and this year’s festival we welcome Andrea Meagher, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival.

Free summer concert, July 29th in Hyannis

Festival August 5th-22nd

Floyd Rance, co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival joins us to discuss this Vineyard tradition now in its 23rd year. The festival runs August 1- 9th.

We talk jazz with Bart Weisman, musician, educator and founder of the Provincetown Jazz festival. This year’s Festival runs over two days this year- August 4th at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod and August 12th at the Provincetown Art Association and Museum

