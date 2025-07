On The Point, we interview three documentary filmmakers from this year’s Wood Hole Film Festival. First- Jasper Craven whose film Room for Us? peels back the complicated layers of solving Nantucket’s housing crisis. Then physician and filmmaker Dr. Jessica Zitter joins us to discuss The Chaplain and the Doctor and improving patient care. We end the hour with Leap of Faith, a film about equestrian Phillip Dutton and what it takes to be a 7 time Olympian.