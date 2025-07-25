Regional News Roundup: CAI's Mindy Todd hosts Reporters and Editors on the week's top news

Regional News Roundup: CAI's Mindy Todd hosts reporters and news editors talking about the week's top news. Her guests include CAI/GBH reporters Craig LeMoult and Liz Neisloss; Jason Graziadei from Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Calli Remillard from the Falmouth Enterprise; Sam Houghton from the Martha's Vineyard Times; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Kevin Andrade with the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Gilda Geist and Katie Lannan.