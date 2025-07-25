Weekly News Roundup - A look at the top regional news stories of the week.

Regional News Roundup: CAI's Mindy Todd hosts reporters and news editors talking about the week's top news. Among the stories this week: sharks in Nantucket waters; an update on Cape Cod bridge construction; crowds drawn to a big rock in Orleans; state lawmakers debate barrier beach access; Vice-President JD visits Nantucket; and food insecurity increasing on the Cape and Islands. We discuss these stories and more.

Mindy Todd's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannon; Josh Balling from the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ethan Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; Tyler Jager from the Provincetown Independent; and CAI-GBH reporter Craig LeMoult.