Escape in books

Our theme for this month's book show is escape. All kinds of escapes exist, and books are full of them! Thoreau escaped to Walden, The Great Houdini escaping, and stories of trying to escape from jail or captors. Our book experts share their lists of picks on The Point.

Jill Erickson's picks:

ESCAPE: ES-CAPE (VERB): TO AVOID A THREATENING EVIL by Wah Chen

THE ESCAPE MOTIF IN THE AMERICAN NOVEL by Sam Bluefarb

ESCAPE FROM MR. LEMONCELLO’S LIBRARY by Chris Grabenstein

THE DECAMERON by Giovanni Boccacio, translated by Wayne A. Rebhorn

HOUDINI by Muriel Rukeyser

ESCAPE! By Sid Fleischman

THE LIFE AND AFTERLIFE OF HARRY HOUDINI by Joe Posnanski

BREAKOUT by Richard Stark

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ by L. Frank Baum

HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON by Crockett Johnson

Rae Titcomb's pics:

