© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Escape in books

By Mindy Todd
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:15 PM EDT
Book cover art
Book cover art

Our theme for this month's book show is escape. All kinds of escapes exist, and books are full of them! Thoreau escaped to Walden, The Great Houdini escaping, and stories of trying to escape from jail or captors. Our book experts share their lists of picks on The Point.
Jill Erickson's picks:
ESCAPE: ES-CAPE (VERB): TO AVOID A THREATENING EVIL by Wah Chen
THE ESCAPE MOTIF IN THE AMERICAN NOVEL by Sam Bluefarb
ESCAPE FROM MR. LEMONCELLO’S LIBRARY  by Chris Grabenstein
THE DECAMERON  by Giovanni Boccacio, translated by Wayne A. Rebhorn
HOUDINI by Muriel Rukeyser
ESCAPE! By Sid Fleischman
THE LIFE AND AFTERLIFE OF HARRY HOUDINI by Joe Posnanski
BREAKOUT by Richard Stark
THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ by L. Frank Baum
HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON by Crockett Johnson
Rae Titcomb's pics:
( will be added soon)

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd