Escape in books
Our theme for this month's book show is escape. All kinds of escapes exist, and books are full of them! Thoreau escaped to Walden, The Great Houdini escaping, and stories of trying to escape from jail or captors. Our book experts share their lists of picks on The Point.
Jill Erickson's picks:
ESCAPE: ES-CAPE (VERB): TO AVOID A THREATENING EVIL by Wah Chen
THE ESCAPE MOTIF IN THE AMERICAN NOVEL by Sam Bluefarb
ESCAPE FROM MR. LEMONCELLO’S LIBRARY by Chris Grabenstein
THE DECAMERON by Giovanni Boccacio, translated by Wayne A. Rebhorn
HOUDINI by Muriel Rukeyser
ESCAPE! By Sid Fleischman
THE LIFE AND AFTERLIFE OF HARRY HOUDINI by Joe Posnanski
BREAKOUT by Richard Stark
THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ by L. Frank Baum
HAROLD AND THE PURPLE CRAYON by Crockett Johnson
Rae Titcomb's pics:
( will be added soon)