News Roundup: A look at the top news stories of the week

CAI's Mindy Todd hosts the weekly news roundup where we discuss some of the regional stories making headlines. Among the stories we're talking about:

CAI and the Martha's Vineyard Times head out to Vineyard Wind to see what visual evidence could be found on the project's status; Nantucket officials deliver a list of demands to Vineyard Wind; and efforts to save an Old Chatham Village landmark. These stories and more on the news roundup.

Our guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannon; Hayley Duffy and Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Jason Graziadei from Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Calli Remillard and John Paradise from the Enterprise Newspapers; Colin Hogan from the New Bedford Light, and Paul Benson from the Provincetown Independent.

