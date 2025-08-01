© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: A look at the top news stories of the week

Published August 1, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
Dolphins swim among the Vineyard Wind 1 turbines, July 23, 2025.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Dolphins swim among the Vineyard Wind 1 turbines, July 23, 2025.

CAI's Mindy Todd hosts the weekly news roundup where we discuss some of the regional stories making headlines. Among the stories we're talking about:

CAI and the Martha's Vineyard Times head out to Vineyard Wind to see what visual evidence could be found on the project's status; Nantucket officials deliver a list of demands to Vineyard Wind; and efforts to save an Old Chatham Village landmark. These stories and more on the news roundup.

Our guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Gilda Geist, and Katie Lannon; Hayley Duffy and Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Jason Graziadei from Nantucket Current; Tim Wood from the Cape Cod Chronicle; Calli Remillard and John Paradise from the Enterprise Newspapers; Colin Hogan from the New Bedford Light, and Paul Benson from the Provincetown Independent.

