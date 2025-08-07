In the early years of jazz, three stars emerged; Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Count Basie. One of America's more prolific biographers, Larry Tye, has written a triple biography of these three called "The Jazzmen; how Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie Transformed America." On The Point, CAI's John Basile talks with Larry Tye about these three men who overcame racism and used the force of their personalities to and their innovative music to change 20th century America.

