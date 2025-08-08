© 2025
The Point

News Roundup: Cape nurses bargaining after strike threat; Provincetown landmark for sale

Published August 8, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
A walkway leads to the beach at Whaler's Wharf, a pedestrian arcade in Provincetown lined with shops and galleries. The building is up for sale.
Premier Commercial
CAI’s Jennette Barnes hosts a panel of local journalists discussing the week’s top news. Among the stories: Cape Cod Healthcare nurses begin bargaining after threatening a strike; Provincetown's shopping arcade goes up for sale; nighttime lights at Vineyard Wind finally get shut off; air pollution from ferry and vehicle traffic in Woods Hole; and a mysterious find in the Chatham dunes. These stories and more.

We hear from CAI’s Gilda Geist and statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; Paul Benson from the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling at the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Ethan Genter from the Vineyard Gazette; John Paradise from the Enterprise Newspapers; Ryan Bray from the Cape Cod Chronicle, and GBH reporter Chris Burrell.

