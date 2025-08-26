© 2025
The Point

The 20th annual Martha's Vineyard International Film festival

By Mindy Todd
Published August 26, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT

The Martha's Vineyard International Film festival brings films from around the globe by international filmmakers drawn from festivals like Sundance, Berlin and Cannes with a few surprises thrown in. The recurring theme is Other Places Other People with the intent of encouraging attendees to think broadly about universal concerns and desires that unite all people.
On The Point, we preview some of the films. Our guests are: Richard Paradise, M.V. International Film Director and Founder, and Tim Miller, Film Critic and co-president of Boston Society of Film Critics. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
