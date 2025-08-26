The 20th annual Martha's Vineyard International Film festival

The Martha's Vineyard International Film festival brings films from around the globe by international filmmakers drawn from festivals like Sundance, Berlin and Cannes with a few surprises thrown in. The recurring theme is Other Places Other People with the intent of encouraging attendees to think broadly about universal concerns and desires that unite all people.

On The Point, we preview some of the films. Our guests are: Richard Paradise, M.V. International Film Director and Founder, and Tim Miller, Film Critic and co-president of Boston Society of Film Critics. Mindy Todd hosts.

