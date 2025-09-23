Innovative toilets, for wastewater solutions

Cape Cod has a wastewater problem. Excess nitrogen from backyard septic systems is impairing fresh and saltwater ecosystems. Signs of degraded water quality include algae blooms, degradation of eel grass beds, low dissolved oxygen and even fish kills.

Sewering is one fix- but it’s expensive. Alternative septic systems are another, but they too are expensive, and some are not as effective as we had hoped.

On The Point, we talk with members of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center about new programs, research and funding to tackle our wastewater problem- including a 2.8 million dollar grant from the Gates Foundation. MASSTC will use the grant to set up a testing platform for non-sewered sanitation systems—sometimes known as “reinvented toilets”. These are advanced self-contained systems designed for areas lacking centralized sewer infrastructure. They're important for improving public health and environmental conditions in underserved communities around the world. This initiative supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #6: ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Joining us-

Brian Baumgaertel Wastewater Division Director at MASSTC

Bryan Horsley, MASSTC Project Assistant

Sara Wigginton MASSTC Program Manager + Wastewater Division Deputy Director

