Understanding the effects of Trump’s executive order allowing private investments inside 401(k) plans

In August President Trump signed an executive order making it easier to include "alternative assets" like crypto, private equity, and real estate in 401k retirement accounts. Trump’s executive order allows private investments inside 401(k) plans. On The Point, we discuss what this change means for employees, employers, and anyone with a 401(k).

Our guests:

Pam Krueger of PBS’s Money Track and the Founder and CEO of WealthRamp.

Lisa Gomez, worked as Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security during Biden's presidency.

