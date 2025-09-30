© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Understanding the effects of Trump’s executive order allowing private investments inside 401(k) plans

By Mindy Todd
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
wikimedia commons

In August President Trump signed an executive order making it easier to include "alternative assets" like crypto, private equity, and real estate in 401k retirement accounts. Trump’s executive order allows private investments inside 401(k) plans. On The Point, we discuss what this change means for employees, employers, and anyone with a 401(k).
Our guests:
Pam Krueger of PBS’s Money Track and the Founder and CEO of WealthRamp.
Lisa Gomez, worked as Assistant Secretary for Employee Benefits Security during Biden's presidency.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd