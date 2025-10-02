© 2025
The Point

Bridge replacements

By Mindy Todd
Published October 2, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT
In The Point studio live
In The Point studio live

Built in 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges need replacement. On The Point. we discuss the design, timeline for construction and where we stand with funding. We also discuss how Cape traffic could be impacted by the new larger bridges. And we take your comments and questions
Guests: Luisa Paiewonsky from MASS DOT
Steven Tupper- Deputy Director at the Cape Cod Commission

Chris Powicki chair of the executive committee of the Sierra Club's Cape Cod & Islands Group.

Paul Niedzwiecki- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
