Bridge replacements

Built in 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges need replacement. On The Point. we discuss the design, timeline for construction and where we stand with funding. We also discuss how Cape traffic could be impacted by the new larger bridges. And we take your comments and questions

Guests: Luisa Paiewonsky from MASS DOT

Steven Tupper- Deputy Director at the Cape Cod Commission

Chris Powicki chair of the executive committee of the Sierra Club's Cape Cod & Islands Group.

Paul Niedzwiecki- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO