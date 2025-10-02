© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Connecting hungry people with food

By Mindy Todd
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:30 AM EDT
Nourish Nantucket

According to Project Bread the number of hungry people in the state of Massachusetts has been steadily climbing for the last 5 years. With cuts to SNAP benefits under the Trump Administration that number will likely climb. We discuss how our community is stepping up to connect people with food.
Joining us-
Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church email Nell Fields pastor@waquoitucc.org
Judi Bohn, part-time Falmouth resident who is on board of FoodLink
Andrea Scarpellini- Food Access Coordinator for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension email andrea.scarpellini@capecod.gov
Noli Taylor- Co Executive Director of Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard
Kate Wibby- Chief Executive Officer from Lower Cape Outreach Council
Meg Browers, Executive Director, Nourish Nantucket
 

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd