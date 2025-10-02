Connecting hungry people with food

According to Project Bread the number of hungry people in the state of Massachusetts has been steadily climbing for the last 5 years. With cuts to SNAP benefits under the Trump Administration that number will likely climb. We discuss how our community is stepping up to connect people with food.

Joining us-

Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church email Nell Fields pastor@waquoitucc.org

Judi Bohn, part-time Falmouth resident who is on board of FoodLink

Andrea Scarpellini- Food Access Coordinator for the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension email andrea.scarpellini@capecod.gov

Noli Taylor- Co Executive Director of Island Grown Initiative on Martha’s Vineyard

Kate Wibby- Chief Executive Officer from Lower Cape Outreach Council

Meg Browers, Executive Director, Nourish Nantucket



