The Arts enliven the Cape and Islands

The Arts are integral to the fabric of the Cape and Islands. Not only does this place inspire creativity and attract artists of all mediums, but the arts also help drive our economy.

We start the hour with ArtWorks, a program run by the Cape and Islands Workforce Board to grow the creative economy while offering students opportunities to grow as artists and entrepreneurs.

Joining us to talk about the program-

Samantha Fonseca, Youth Services Director at The Mass Hire Cape & Islands Workforce Board

Andy Troyanos, ArtWorks mentor

Betsy Payne Cooke ArtWorks Mentor

Next, we discuss Waves Of Change Arts Festival- a three day creative festival focused on Climate Justice, Social Equity and Community Storytelling organized by Cape Cod Community College- The festival is already in its second day, it runs through tomorrow evening at the 4c’s campus in West Barnstable and in Hyannis at the Cape Cod Art Barn.

Joining us to talk about the Waves Of Change Arts Festival-

Tim Miller, festival co-director and head of the film festival component

Ava Fedorov, festival co-director and head of the visual arts component

Marie Blackburn Younger, festival community liaison and a community leader in Falmouth and across the Cape

We end the hour talking with Diane Wald about her book The Bayrose Files set in 1980’s Provincetown.

