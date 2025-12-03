History matters: the work of writer and historian David McCullough

David McCullough is one of our country’s most decorated historians, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, two National Book Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Over the course of his distinguished storytelling career, David McCullough emphatically showed the public why history matters. Now, at a time of self-reflection in America following an election that has left the country divided, his essays explore core American values to which we all subscribe, regardless of which region we live in, which political party we identify with, or how our backgrounds differ—values like optimism, determination, and character.

On The Point, we talk with McCullough’s daughter Dorie McCullough Lawson and his longtime researcher, Michael Hill, about editing a posthumous collection of McCullough’s essays titled HISTORY MATTERS.

This episode first aired on September 25, 2025.