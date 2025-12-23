© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Holiday Lights and Holiday Hikes

By Mindy Todd
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:52 PM EST
Michael Magyar creates giant lighted sculptures which are on display during the holiday season mainly along Route 6A in Sandwich, Dennis, and a few other towns on Cape Cod.
Courtesy The Glass Studio on Cape Cod
Michael Magyar creates giant lighted sculptures which are on display during the holiday season mainly along Route 6A in Sandwich, Dennis, and a few other towns on Cape Cod.

We start the hour with Michael Magyar, sculptor and glassblower who creates the lighted giant sculptures we see in Sandwich and around the Cape this time of year.

Then we hear about a lighted drone show planned for First Light in Provincetown. Dan Riviello Assistant Town Manager explains why the town is choosing drones over Fireworks this year.

Here is a link to an article spelling out some of the impacts of Fireworks on the environment and wildlife:
https://earth.org/environmental-impact-of-fireworks/

We end the hour with a round up of First Day Hikes planned for January 1. From a sunrise hike in Chatham to a QiGong meditative hike in Harwich we talk with Sue Sullivan from Barnstable Land Trust about the many options to get out and enjoy nature in the New Year.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd