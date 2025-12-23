Holiday Lights and Holiday Hikes

We start the hour with Michael Magyar, sculptor and glassblower who creates the lighted giant sculptures we see in Sandwich and around the Cape this time of year.

Then we hear about a lighted drone show planned for First Light in Provincetown. Dan Riviello Assistant Town Manager explains why the town is choosing drones over Fireworks this year.

Here is a link to an article spelling out some of the impacts of Fireworks on the environment and wildlife:

https://earth.org/environmental-impact-of-fireworks/

We end the hour with a round up of First Day Hikes planned for January 1. From a sunrise hike in Chatham to a QiGong meditative hike in Harwich we talk with Sue Sullivan from Barnstable Land Trust about the many options to get out and enjoy nature in the New Year.