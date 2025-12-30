© 2026
In This Place
The Point

A new and ancient story about perennial nut trees, our ecological role as humans and the future of food

By Mindy Todd
Published December 30, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST
Hazelnut abundance
E. Hay
Hazelnut abundance

CAI’s local food reporter Elsbeth Hay learned we can eat acorns, and she also found out that the true history of farmed land wasn't what she had been taught. That turned her world upside down. Hay's new book Feed us with Trees; Nuts and The Future of Food takes us on a journey meeting nut growers, scientists, indigenous knowledge keepers and food professionals.

This episode first aired on July 29, 2025.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
