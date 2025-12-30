A new and ancient story about perennial nut trees, our ecological role as humans and the future of food

CAI’s local food reporter Elsbeth Hay learned we can eat acorns, and she also found out that the true history of farmed land wasn't what she had been taught. That turned her world upside down. Hay's new book Feed us with Trees; Nuts and The Future of Food takes us on a journey meeting nut growers, scientists, indigenous knowledge keepers and food professionals.

This episode first aired on July 29, 2025.