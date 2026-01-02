British historian and award winning-author Charles Spencer talks about his book The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream. The sinking of the White Ship on the 25th November 1120, one of the greatest disasters that England had ever suffered, would change English and European history. Lord Spencer's telling of this chapter of history of England, in the years between the Norman conquest (1066) and the ending of the Civil War, is a gripping read.

This episode first aired on December 4, 2024.