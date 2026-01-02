© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

The white ship

By Mindy Todd
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:10 AM EST
Book cover art
Book cover art

British historian and award winning-author Charles Spencer talks about his book The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy and the Wrecking of Henry I’s Dream. The sinking of the White Ship on the 25th November 1120, one of the greatest disasters that England had ever suffered, would change English and European history. Lord Spencer's telling of this chapter of history of England, in the years between the Norman conquest (1066) and the ending of the Civil War, is a gripping read.

This episode first aired on December 4, 2024.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd