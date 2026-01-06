We talk with Nobel laureate Dr. Peter Agre about his book Can Scientists Succeed Where Politicians Fail?

Agre is a physician-scientist who studied malaria and other diseases. Over the course of his career, he became a trusted global voice for scientific collaboration and consensus building. We talk with him about some of the situations where scientists working on the frontlines can help inform policy: from active volcanoes to remote medical field stations to the halls of government. He proposes that scientists can change the course of international catastrophes and build bonds that promote safety and prosperity.