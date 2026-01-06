© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Can scientists succeed where politicians fail?

By Mindy Todd
Published January 6, 2026 at 9:05 AM EST

We talk with Nobel laureate Dr. Peter Agre about his book Can Scientists Succeed Where Politicians Fail?

Agre is a physician-scientist who studied malaria and other diseases. Over the course of his career, he became a trusted global voice for scientific collaboration and consensus building. We talk with him about some of the situations where scientists working on the frontlines can help inform policy: from active volcanoes to remote medical field stations to the halls of government. He proposes that scientists can change the course of international catastrophes and build bonds that promote safety and prosperity.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
