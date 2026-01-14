© 2026
What does Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mean today?

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published January 14, 2026 at 10:53 AM EST
Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.
Library of Congress
Before he was murdered, Martin Luther King Jr called for racial and economic justice through grassroots organizing and non-violent civil disobedience.

In the decades after King’s death, Americans from different social, political and racial backgrounds have honored his life and work.

On today’s show we discuss how Rev. King’s message is received in today’s social and political climate.Are there still elements of Kings work and legacy all Americans will rally behind?And how are local communities promoting the themes of equity, justice and non-violence?

Joining us:

Tanya Washington, Marjorie F. Knowles Chair in Law and Professor of Children's Constitutional Rights at Georgia State University College of Law
Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church
Henry St. Julien, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Falmouth Public Schools
Elaine Weintraub, historian, educator, and co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
