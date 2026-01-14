What does Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mean today?

Before he was murdered, Martin Luther King Jr called for racial and economic justice through grassroots organizing and non-violent civil disobedience.

In the decades after King’s death, Americans from different social, political and racial backgrounds have honored his life and work.

On today’s show we discuss how Rev. King’s message is received in today’s social and political climate.Are there still elements of Kings work and legacy all Americans will rally behind?And how are local communities promoting the themes of equity, justice and non-violence?

Joining us:

Tanya Washington, Marjorie F. Knowles Chair in Law and Professor of Children's Constitutional Rights at Georgia State University College of Law

Rev. Nell Fields, Minister, Waquoit Congregational Church

Henry St. Julien, Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, Falmouth Public Schools

Elaine Weintraub, historian, educator, and co-founder of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail