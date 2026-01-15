© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Communication through art

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:28 PM EST
Artist Mandy Fraser created this work “Dr. Marie Equi” as part of the 2025 Seaport Art Walk in New Bedford. It is an image of New Bedford resident Dr. Marie Equi, who was born in New Bedford in 1872. Inspired by working in the mills as a young girl, she grew up to be a fierce labor rights activist and fought for fair wages and the eight-hour work day. Equi was an early American medical doctor and devoted her practice to providing care to the working-class, poor patients, women, and children.
Mandy Fraser
/
Courtesy New Bedford Creative
Art can be a powerful means of communication. We start the hour with Margo Sauliner, director of creative strategies at New Bedford Creative to discuss the Seaport Art Walk and an invitation for artists to create “good trouble.” (Borrowing the words of civil rights leader John Lewis.)

Then we talk with a roundtable of artists about creating art as a means of social and political expression. What is the role of art in political and social discourse? What are some of the themes local artists are exploring at this moment? And can public engagement with art bring about change?

With us:

Mary George: professional musician and co-executive director of The Cordial Eye
Lauren Wolk: poet, artist, educator
Jackie Reeves: multidisciplinary artist working across painting, installation, animation, and public projects.
Richard Limber: visual artist from Martha’s Vineyard

Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
