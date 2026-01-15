Communication through art

Art can be a powerful means of communication. We start the hour with Margo Sauliner, director of creative strategies at New Bedford Creative to discuss the Seaport Art Walk and an invitation for artists to create “good trouble.” (Borrowing the words of civil rights leader John Lewis.)

Then we talk with a roundtable of artists about creating art as a means of social and political expression. What is the role of art in political and social discourse? What are some of the themes local artists are exploring at this moment? And can public engagement with art bring about change?

With us:

Mary George: professional musician and co-executive director of The Cordial Eye

Lauren Wolk: poet, artist, educator

Jackie Reeves: multidisciplinary artist working across painting, installation, animation, and public projects.

Richard Limber: visual artist from Martha’s Vineyard