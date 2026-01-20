© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Protecting children online

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:17 PM EST
Support is available to keep children safe online.
Last September, the National Center for missing and exploited children reported sharp increases in online crimes against children. These included online enticement, use of A.I. and child sex trafficking. On today’s show we discuss prevention: how to keep kids safe from online predation. We talk about providing support for children and families who have been targeted, and we talk about prosecuting those who commit those crimes.

With us:
Anna Colby, Child Exploitation Program Coordinator with Children’s Cove
Richard Guerry, executive director of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2)
Whitney Danielle, Office of the Cape and islands District Attorney

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
