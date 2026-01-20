Protecting children online

Last September, the National Center for missing and exploited children reported sharp increases in online crimes against children. These included online enticement, use of A.I. and child sex trafficking. On today’s show we discuss prevention: how to keep kids safe from online predation. We talk about providing support for children and families who have been targeted, and we talk about prosecuting those who commit those crimes.

With us:

Anna Colby, Child Exploitation Program Coordinator with Children’s Cove

Richard Guerry, executive director of the Institute for Responsible Online and Cell-Phone Communication (IROC2)

Whitney Danielle, Office of the Cape and islands District Attorney