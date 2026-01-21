© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Managing stress

By Mindy Todd
Published January 21, 2026 at 12:38 PM EST
Phee
/
Pixabay
Stress is a feeling of emotional strain and pressure. There are many techniques to reduce stress.

This time on The Point, we talk about stress. It’s not a new phenomenon, but recent surveys show it has become a defining feature in daily living for millions of Americans.

According to the American Psychological Association, a majority of Americans say their stress levels have increased over the past five years, with around 75 percent reporting physical or emotional symptoms related to stress.

We talk about the health impacts of stress and ideas on how to manage it.

Joining us: psychiatrist Marc Whaley; psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz; and social worker Jenny Putnam.

The Point Psychology
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
