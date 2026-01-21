Managing stress

This time on The Point, we talk about stress. It’s not a new phenomenon, but recent surveys show it has become a defining feature in daily living for millions of Americans.

According to the American Psychological Association, a majority of Americans say their stress levels have increased over the past five years, with around 75 percent reporting physical or emotional symptoms related to stress.

We talk about the health impacts of stress and ideas on how to manage it.

Joining us: psychiatrist Marc Whaley; psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz; and social worker Jenny Putnam.