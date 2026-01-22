© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Commercial fishing on the Cape and Islands

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published January 22, 2026 at 9:48 AM EST
capecodfishermen.org
Fishermen are working with scientists to create a more sustainable industry.

Commercial fishing has been part of the Cape and Islands economy for generations. On The Point, we discuss how warming waters are impacting the local fin and shellfish industry, and how fisherman work with scientists and policymakers to protect the ecosystem and their livelihoods.

With us: Aubrey Church, Fisheries Policy Director, Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance, Shelly Edmundson, Executive Director, Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Josh Reitsma, Marine Program Specialist, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension & Woods Hole Sea Grant. Mindy Todd hosts.

This episode first aired on March 20, 2025.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
