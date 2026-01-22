Commercial fishing on the Cape and Islands

Commercial fishing has been part of the Cape and Islands economy for generations. On The Point, we discuss how warming waters are impacting the local fin and shellfish industry, and how fisherman work with scientists and policymakers to protect the ecosystem and their livelihoods.

With us: Aubrey Church, Fisheries Policy Director, Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen's Alliance, Shelly Edmundson, Executive Director, Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust, Josh Reitsma, Marine Program Specialist, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension & Woods Hole Sea Grant. Mindy Todd hosts.

This episode first aired on March 20, 2025.