In This Place
The Point

The Friday News Roundup

Published January 23, 2026 at 12:54 PM EST
Dan Tritle

CAI’s Mindy Todd hosts a panel of journalists talking about news that made regional headlines this week.

Among the stories: homeowners who had their homes taken by eminent domain for the Sagamore bridge project are now paying rent to stay in their homes; recreation along the Cape Cod Canal getting a refresh; the Brewster Chamber of Commerce asked to leave town hall; traffic concerns over a proposed Trader Joe’s store in Mashpee; a Dennis conservation trust moves to protect special piece of land with a rare Atlantic white cedar swamp; and a big storm ahead for the weekend.

These stories and more.

