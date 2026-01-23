The Friday News Roundup

CAI’s Mindy Todd hosts a panel of journalists talking about news that made regional headlines this week.

Among the stories: homeowners who had their homes taken by eminent domain for the Sagamore bridge project are now paying rent to stay in their homes; recreation along the Cape Cod Canal getting a refresh; the Brewster Chamber of Commerce asked to leave town hall; traffic concerns over a proposed Trader Joe’s store in Mashpee; a Dennis conservation trust moves to protect special piece of land with a rare Atlantic white cedar swamp; and a big storm ahead for the weekend.

These stories and more.