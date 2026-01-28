Books about snow

Winter has already dropped snow on Cape Cod, so what better time to talk about books that feature snow? We visit with Wilson Bentley’s pioneering 19th century photo microscopy of snow crystals, the artists who write about snow in their diaries, the history of skiing in Massachusetts, and of course, winter-based novels and mysteries as well.

Joining us: Jill Erickson, retired reference librarian, and Autumn Hassett, executive director at the Cotuit Library. Amy Vince hosts.

Autum’s book list:



Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

by Alice Feeney Sugar on Snow by Nancy Parsons Rossiter

by Nancy Parsons Rossiter 65 New Christmas Balls to Knit by Arne Nerjordet & Carlos Zachrison

by Arne Nerjordet & Carlos Zachrison Beartown by Fredrik Backman

by Fredrik Backman Snow: Cultural History by Giles Whittell

by Giles Whittell The Mitten by Jan Brett

by Jan Brett Snow Crystals by Wilson A. Bentley & William J. Humphreys

by Wilson A. Bentley & William J. Humphreys The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse

by Sarah Pearse The Snowy Cabin Cookbook by Jen Stevenson and Marnie Hanel

Jill's book list:



A Child’s Christmas In Wales by Dylan Thomas

by Dylan Thomas “ First Snow ” by J. B. Priestley in Apes and Angels

” by J. B. Priestley in “First Snow” by Mary Oliver in New and Selected Poems, Volume One

by Mary Oliver in The Complete Peanuts: 1950-1952 by Charles M. Schulz

by Charles M. Schulz The Snowflake Man by Duncan C. Blanchard

by Duncan C. Blanchard The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

by Ezra Jack Keats Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton

by Virginia Lee Burton The Snow Theater by Ryoji Arai

by Ryoji Arai Journal of a Solitude by May Sarton

by May Sarton The Letters and Journals by Paula Modersohn-Becker

by Paula Modersohn-Becker Skiing In Massachusetts by Cal Conic & E. John B. Allen

by Cal Conic & E. John B. Allen Impressionists in Winter by Phillips Collection in collaboration with Philip Wilson Publishers

Listener suggestions:



Miss Smilla's Feeling for Snow by Peter Høeg

by Peter Høeg Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner, illus. by Christopher Silas Snow

This episode first aired on December 31, 2025.