© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

The effort to expand hunting in Massachusetts

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:58 PM EST
Scott Bauer
/
USDA
White-tailed deer hunting season typcially runs from late October to December 31 in Massachusetts.

State wildlife officials estimate that Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have some of the densest deer populations in the state, and communities on the Cape are reporting an increase in the number of deer.

The problem: they are a nuisance in gardens, a danger to motorists, and a host for ticks.

Mass Wildlife is considering changes to expand deer hunting access in the state, including opening Sundays to hunting, reducing hunting setback limits to dwellings and roads, and allowing crossbows. The State is holding a series of public listening sessions and asking for written comments from the public.

Today we talk about some of the proposed changes, why they’re being considered, and how the changes could impact hunters and the non-hunting public. 

Joining us:

Martin Feehan, deer and moose biologist and wildlife health specialist with the Mass Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

Chris Miller, director of Brewster Department of Natural Resources

Nelson Seiglman, Martha's Vineyard resident, former newspaper editor and author of Martha's Vineyard Outdoors: Fishing, Hunting, and Avoiding Divorce on a Small Island

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince