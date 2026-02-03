The effort to expand hunting in Massachusetts

State wildlife officials estimate that Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have some of the densest deer populations in the state, and communities on the Cape are reporting an increase in the number of deer.

The problem: they are a nuisance in gardens, a danger to motorists, and a host for ticks.

Mass Wildlife is considering changes to expand deer hunting access in the state, including opening Sundays to hunting, reducing hunting setback limits to dwellings and roads, and allowing crossbows. The State is holding a series of public listening sessions and asking for written comments from the public.

Today we talk about some of the proposed changes, why they’re being considered, and how the changes could impact hunters and the non-hunting public.

Joining us:

Martin Feehan, deer and moose biologist and wildlife health specialist with the Mass Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

Chris Miller, director of Brewster Department of Natural Resources

Nelson Seiglman, Martha's Vineyard resident, former newspaper editor and author of Martha's Vineyard Outdoors: Fishing, Hunting, and Avoiding Divorce on a Small Island