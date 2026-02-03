© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Weather, climate, and forecasting

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published February 3, 2026 at 12:54 PM EST
New Silver Beach in North Falmouth, Mass., on February 2, 2026.
Elsa Partan
New Silver Beach in North Falmouth, Mass., on February 2, 2026.

So far, this winter has been a doozy. On top of the enormous storm that dumped 14 inches of snow January 25, we’ve had sustained bitterly cold temperatures.

A decade or two ago, this might have been a typical winter. But as the climate changes, the Cape and Islands region had been acclimating to mild winters and little snowfall.

Today we talk about weather and climate: what factors are contributing to the winter weather we’re having locally? What changes are we seeing in other parts of our country and around the world. And how is forecasting rising to the challenge of predicting weather despite the big changes to climate?

Joining us:
Dr. Peter P. Neilley Senior Vice President of Global Forecasting Services at the Weather Channel Companies. He’s also a year-round resident in Chilmark.
Chris Gloninger, Senior Climate Scientist at the Woods Hole Group and former broadcast meteorologist.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
