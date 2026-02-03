Weather, climate, and forecasting

So far, this winter has been a doozy. On top of the enormous storm that dumped 14 inches of snow January 25, we’ve had sustained bitterly cold temperatures.

A decade or two ago, this might have been a typical winter. But as the climate changes, the Cape and Islands region had been acclimating to mild winters and little snowfall.

Today we talk about weather and climate: what factors are contributing to the winter weather we’re having locally? What changes are we seeing in other parts of our country and around the world. And how is forecasting rising to the challenge of predicting weather despite the big changes to climate?

Joining us:

Dr. Peter P. Neilley Senior Vice President of Global Forecasting Services at the Weather Channel Companies. He’s also a year-round resident in Chilmark.

Chris Gloninger, Senior Climate Scientist at the Woods Hole Group and former broadcast meteorologist.