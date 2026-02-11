© 2026
In This Place
The Point

The benefits of cold water swimming

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST
A group of swimmers on the Upper Cape swims regularly for 30 to 40 minutes in the ocean, year-round.
Courtesy Tracy Birmingham
A group of swimmers on the Upper Cape swims regularly for 30 to 40 minutes in the ocean, year-round.

Cold water swimming has a loyal following. In fact, right here on the Upper Cape there is a group who suit up for 30 to 40 minutes of open water ocean swimming, year-round. And yes, they’re doing it this winter, too.

To learn more about the benefits of cold water swimming we talk with Mark Harper. He’s a physician and a leading expert in the prevention of hypothermia in surgical patients and in the therapeutic uses of cold water adaption and open water swimming. He’s also co-founder of Chill UK, a nonprofit committed to providing courses in cold water swimming to improve mental health.

Then we talk with Tracy Hampton Birmingham, Meredith Gilson, and Mary Kaminski. They are part of a larger group of Upper Cape swimmers who take to the salt water year round.

The Point health
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
