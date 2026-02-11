Cold water swimming has a loyal following. In fact, right here on the Upper Cape there is a group who suit up for 30 to 40 minutes of open water ocean swimming, year-round. And yes, they’re doing it this winter, too.

To learn more about the benefits of cold water swimming we talk with Mark Harper. He’s a physician and a leading expert in the prevention of hypothermia in surgical patients and in the therapeutic uses of cold water adaption and open water swimming. He’s also co-founder of Chill UK, a nonprofit committed to providing courses in cold water swimming to improve mental health.

Then we talk with Tracy Hampton Birmingham, Meredith Gilson, and Mary Kaminski. They are part of a larger group of Upper Cape swimmers who take to the salt water year round.