How marine robots are shaping our future

Originally published October 7, 2025

For over 30 years James Bellingham has developed small, high-performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), resulting in a class of systems that are now widely used within the military, industry, and science communities. He’s also spent decades on expeditions from the Arctic to the Antarctic to reveal how AUVs are changing how humans explore and work in the ocean. These robots endure crushing pressures, freezing waters, and total darkness—collecting data vital for climate science, offshore energy, aquaculture, archaeology, and more. His book is HOW ARE MARINE ROBOTS SHAPING OUR FUTURE.

Also with us on The Point, Gwyneth Packard, senior engineer working on autonomous underwater systems at Woods Hole Oceanographic.