Originally published December 29, 2020

Our brains don’t work the way we think they do: for example our actions are based on predictions formulated by our brain, not in reaction to experiences as they unfold. Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett joins us to discuss surprising insights into how our brains operate and how it impacts our actions and emotions. What we’re learning about the brain isn’t merely interesting; it could help us address some of society’s most pressing problems such as inequity, racism and even climate change.

Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett’s most recent book is titled Seven and Half Lessons About the Brain.



