© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Lessons About The Brain

By Mindy Todd
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:37 AM EST
a image of a human brain.
National Institute of Health, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Originally published December 29, 2020
Our brains don’t work the way we think they do: for example our actions are based on predictions formulated by our brain, not in reaction to experiences as they unfold. Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett joins us to discuss surprising insights into how our brains operate and how it impacts our actions and emotions. What we’re learning about the brain isn’t merely interesting; it could help us address some of society’s most pressing problems such as inequity, racism and even climate change.

 

Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett’s most recent book is titled Seven and Half Lessons About the Brain.

 

  

 

 

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd