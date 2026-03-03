Home insurance rates are on the rise

Homeowners insurance rates are rising in our region. So are insurance non-renewal rates and the number of people applying for the FAIR Plan, the state’s insurer of last resort. We discuss why rates are increasing, tips for homeowners as they navigate home insurance policies, and how communities can reduce some of the risks that drive up insurance costs.

Joining us:

Charles Sidoti, Executive Director, InnSure

Amy Bach, Executive Director, United Policyholders

Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

State Senator Julian Cyr for the Cape and Islands