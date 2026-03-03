© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Home insurance rates are on the rise

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 3, 2026 at 10:49 AM EST
JWP
Larger and more frequent storms caused by climate change are contributing to the rising cost of home insurance.

Homeowners insurance rates are rising in our region. So are insurance non-renewal rates and the number of people applying for the FAIR Plan, the state’s insurer of last resort. We discuss why rates are increasing, tips for homeowners as they navigate home insurance policies, and how communities can reduce some of the risks that drive up insurance costs.

Joining us:
Charles Sidoti, Executive Director, InnSure

Amy Bach, Executive Director, United Policyholders

Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

State Senator Julian Cyr for the Cape and Islands

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
