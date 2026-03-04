Cancer has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in many developed countries and U.S. states. It is also the leading cause of healthcare expenditure worldwide. That’s the bad news. The good news is that half of all cancer deaths could be preventable through lifestyle changes and social reforms. We talk with Dr. Adam Barsouk, author of Outsmarting Cancer, Risk Reduction and the Power of Prevention.

We start with an examination of cancer’s true origins—biological, environmental, dietary, infectious, industrial, occupational, and behavioral. And we explore a wide range of overlooked and misunderstood risk factors.