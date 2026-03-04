© 2026
In This Place
The Point

Outsmarting cancer

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:36 AM EST
Johns Hopkins University Press
Dr. Adam Barsouk's latest book about cancer prevention.

Cancer has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in many developed countries and U.S. states. It is also the leading cause of healthcare expenditure worldwide. That’s the bad news. The good news is that half of all cancer deaths could be preventable through lifestyle changes and social reforms. We talk with Dr. Adam Barsouk, author of Outsmarting Cancer, Risk Reduction and the Power of Prevention.

We start with an examination of cancer’s true origins—biological, environmental, dietary, infectious, industrial, occupational, and behavioral. And we explore a wide range of overlooked and misunderstood risk factors.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
