In This Place
The Point

Housing for adults with autism

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST
Cape Cod Village in Orleans provides social, recreational, and educational opportunities to people with autism and other developmental disabilities on Cape Cod.
Courtesy Cape Cod Village
Cape Cod Village in Orleans provides social, recreational, and educational opportunities to people with autism and other developmental disabilities on Cape Cod.

The non-profit Autism Housing Pathways estimates there are between 14 and 15 thousand adults with autism in Massachusetts needing affordable supported housing. We discuss programs, support, and residences on the Cape for individuals with autism. And we hear stories of families with adult children with autism who are both creating and navigating these systems.

Our guests: 

Jeni Landers, Executive Director at The Center for Developmental Disabilities at Cape Cod Village

Kathy Ohman, the Founder and Board President of FORWARD, the acronym for Friends Or Relatives with Autism and related Disabilities

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
