Housing for adults with autism

The non-profit Autism Housing Pathways estimates there are between 14 and 15 thousand adults with autism in Massachusetts needing affordable supported housing. We discuss programs, support, and residences on the Cape for individuals with autism. And we hear stories of families with adult children with autism who are both creating and navigating these systems.

Our guests:

Jeni Landers, Executive Director at The Center for Developmental Disabilities at Cape Cod Village

Kathy Ohman, the Founder and Board President of FORWARD, the acronym for Friends Or Relatives with Autism and related Disabilities