The Point

Talking bugs: Southern pine beetle and ticks

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 11, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
Treating clothes with permethrin before you venture into nature is the best way to avoid tick bites. Using insect repellant on exposed skin is also important.
Hillebrand Steve, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
/
Wikimedia
Treating clothes with permethrin before you venture into nature is the best way to avoid tick bites. Using insect repellant on exposed skin is also important.

The Southern Pine Beetle has arrived on the Cape and Islands. These hole-boring beetles can quickly kill mature pitch pines and infest multiple trees. Nicole Keleher, Habitat Restoration & Management Program Manager, MassWildlife, Shea Fee Coastal Ecologist for the Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and Rachael Freeman, Executive Director Nantucket Land Bank Commission join us. We’ll talk about where the beetles have been spotted, what to look for in your own trees, and management strategies for single trees and large infestations. For more information about the Southern Pine Beetle:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/assessment-of-pitch-pine-vulnerability-to-southern-pine-beetle

Then, with the warming temperatures ticks are more active. We talk with Escher Cattle, entomologist for Barnstable County and Patrick Roden Reynolds, biologist and director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program. We’ll discuss tick research and tick bite prevention measures.

ticks
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
