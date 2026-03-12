© 2026
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In This Place
The Point

Singing as resistance

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 12, 2026 at 11:21 AM EDT
Gabriella Simpkins is a singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Cape Cod.
Ella McDonald
/
Courtesy Gabriella Simpkins
Gabriella Simpkins is a singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Cape Cod.

Singing has long been a form of protest or resistance.

Yankee Doodle is widely considered as one of the first protest songs in what would eventually become the United States. And enslaved people in the South used song, often disguised as work songs or spirituals, to protest their enslavement.

During the 1960’s and ‘70’s there was another wave of protest songs over the Vietnam War and government response to antiwar demonstrations.

In recent decades protesting systemic racism and economic inequality has been a common thread in many contemporary American rap, rock and pop songs. Following the murder of George Floyd, and recently the killings of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE Agents, another wave of protest music has emerged.

Today we discuss singing as protest with:
Pamela Means, singer-songwriter, jazz musician, activist and educator
Gabriella Simpkins, Cape-based singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist
Rev. Karen-Nell Smith, retired Reverand with the United Church of Christ who is organizing “Singing Resistance” events
Peter Clark, member of the Falmouth Freedom Singers
Roger McDonald, Member of the Falmouth Freedom Singers

Tags
The Point Music
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince