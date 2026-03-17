Supporting transgender kids and adults in our community

Since the 2024, election rights and protections for LGBTQ plus individuals has been steadily eroded.

Conversations around trans kids in particular tends to sensationalize the fight over how they should be allowed to live. We hear stories of families moving, sometimes multiple times, to locations where their children can get the gender affirming care they need. And even trans adults are seeing their right for self determination taken away. Journalist Nico Lang traveled the country talking with trans teens and their families. We talk with them about their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era.

Then Joe Lima, President of PFLAG Cape Cod and Anne Sylvia, board member of PFLAG with a non-binary adult child join us to talk about the experiences of Cape Cod LGBTQ plus kids and their families.

Nico Lang will be reading from their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era on Thursday, March 26 at Hyannis Arts Hall and Thursday, March 31 at the UU Meeting House in Provincetown.