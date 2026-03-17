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In This Place
The Point

Supporting transgender kids and adults in our community

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM EDT
Journalist Nico Lang traveled the country talking with trans teens and their families. We talk with them about their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era.
Courtesy Nico Lang
Journalist Nico Lang traveled the country talking with trans teens and their families. We talk with them about their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era.

Since the 2024, election rights and protections for LGBTQ plus individuals has been steadily eroded.

Conversations around trans kids in particular tends to sensationalize the fight over how they should be allowed to live. We hear stories of families moving, sometimes multiple times, to locations where their children can get the gender affirming care they need. And even trans adults are seeing their right for self determination taken away. Journalist Nico Lang traveled the country talking with trans teens and their families. We talk with them about their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era.

Then Joe Lima, President of PFLAG Cape Cod and Anne Sylvia, board member of PFLAG with a non-binary adult child join us to talk about the experiences of Cape Cod LGBTQ plus kids and their families.

Nico Lang will be reading from their book American Teenager: How Trans Kids are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era on Thursday, March 26 at Hyannis Arts Hall and Thursday, March 31 at the UU Meeting House in Provincetown.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince