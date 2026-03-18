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The Point

Mental Illness and Stigma

By Mindy Todd
Published March 18, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT

The stigma surrounding mental illness is the topic on The Point's monthly behavioral health program. Treatment for mental health problems have changed in recent decades and attitudes towards mental health are slowly changing, too. Our guests share stories from their experiences helping people with mental health. They are: Jenny Putnam, social worker, and psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Marc Whaley. Mindy Todd hosts.

This episode first aired on April 21, 2021.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd