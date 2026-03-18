Mental Illness and Stigma

The stigma surrounding mental illness is the topic on The Point's monthly behavioral health program. Treatment for mental health problems have changed in recent decades and attitudes towards mental health are slowly changing, too. Our guests share stories from their experiences helping people with mental health. They are: Jenny Putnam, social worker, and psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Marc Whaley. Mindy Todd hosts.

This episode first aired on April 21, 2021.

