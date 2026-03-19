The Power of Words

Certain words and phrases are obviously offensive, but even some of our everyday words and phrases veil racism, sexism and ageism. On The Point, we talk about why words take on and shed meaning, and what the evolution of language can tell us about our culture and society over time. Our guest is Karen Stollznow, Australian-American linguist, researcher and author. Her most recent book is On The Offensive, Prejudice in Language Past and Present.

This episode originally aired on February 25, 2021.