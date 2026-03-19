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The Point

The Power of Words

By Mindy Todd
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:38 PM EDT
Dr. Stollznow
karenstollznow.com

Certain words and phrases are obviously offensive, but even some of our everyday words and phrases veil racism, sexism and ageism. On The Point, we talk about why words take on and shed meaning, and what the evolution of language can tell us about our culture and society over time. Our guest is Karen Stollznow, Australian-American linguist, researcher and author. Her most recent book is On The Offensive, Prejudice in Language Past and Present.

This episode originally aired on February 25, 2021.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd