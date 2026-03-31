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In This Place
The Point

Trust remains high in local news, yet the industry is in peril

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published March 31, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT
Voting
Jennette Barnes
Local newspapers cover municipal elections, an important function of democracy.

A Pew Research Survey from October 2025 found 56 percent of US adults say they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the information they get from national news organizations. That’s down 20 points since Pew first asked that question in 2016.

However, the share of Americans who have at least “some” trust in information from local news organizations remains high at 70 percent. Although that figure has also dropped from 82 percent when the question was asked back in 2016.

Despite the public’s faith in local news organizations, we’re seeing many fold, consolidate or get bought out. And there are concerns that without a strong local press, political engagement will decline.

Today we discuss the importance of local journalism, why it’s thriving in our region despite the national trends, and why it’s important for all communities to have access to local news.

Joining us:

Josh Balling, editor at the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror.

Charlie Sennott, publisher and editor at the MV Times and founder of the GroundTruth Project

Tim Wood, Editor for Chatham News at the Cape Cod Chronicle

Karen Bordeleau, Executive Editor at the New Bedford Light

The Point
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince