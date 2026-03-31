Trust remains high in local news, yet the industry is in peril

A Pew Research Survey from October 2025 found 56 percent of US adults say they have “a lot” or “some” trust in the information they get from national news organizations. That’s down 20 points since Pew first asked that question in 2016.

However, the share of Americans who have at least “some” trust in information from local news organizations remains high at 70 percent. Although that figure has also dropped from 82 percent when the question was asked back in 2016.

Despite the public’s faith in local news organizations, we’re seeing many fold, consolidate or get bought out. And there are concerns that without a strong local press, political engagement will decline.

Today we discuss the importance of local journalism, why it’s thriving in our region despite the national trends, and why it’s important for all communities to have access to local news.

Joining us:

Josh Balling, editor at the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror.

Charlie Sennott, publisher and editor at the MV Times and founder of the GroundTruth Project

Tim Wood, Editor for Chatham News at the Cape Cod Chronicle

Karen Bordeleau, Executive Editor at the New Bedford Light