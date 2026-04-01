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In This Place
The Point

The return of river herring

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:02 AM EDT
Fish ladders help river herring travel upstream to spawn.
Harwich Conservation Trust volunteer photographer Gerry Beetham
Fish ladders help river herring travel upstream to spawn.

Every spring, river herring migrate from the ocean to freshwater rivers to spawn. Before Europeans arrived in this region, millions of fish could be seen in herring runs. But pollution, dams, and overfishing drastically reduced the number.

Conservation efforts have succeeded in bringing river herring back to Cape Cod.
Harwich Conservation Trust volunteer photographer Gerry Beetham
Conservation efforts have succeeded in bringing river herring back to Cape Cod.

Over the past two decades, conservation groups, local towns, the state and Mashpee Tribal leaders have worked to restore river habitat. The herring are making a slow comeback. So much so that for the first time, people who are not members of a tribe are allowed to take herring from a run in Harwich.
Joining us to talk about river herring and the habitat restoration that’s helping bring back the species:

Connor O’Brien, Director of Land Stewardship at Harwich Conservation Trust

Linda Deegan, board member of Coonamessett River Trust and senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center.

River herring on Cape Cod.
Harwich Conservation Trust volunteer photographer Gerry Beetham
River herring on Cape Cod.

And in our third segment of the show, we talk with the host and producer of Catching the Codfather, a new podcast about New Bedford fishing magnate Carlos Rafael who was convicted of fraud, smuggling, and tax evasion.

point_040126c.mp3

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince