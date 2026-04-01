The return of river herring

Every spring, river herring migrate from the ocean to freshwater rivers to spawn. Before Europeans arrived in this region, millions of fish could be seen in herring runs. But pollution, dams, and overfishing drastically reduced the number.

Harwich Conservation Trust volunteer photographer Gerry Beetham Conservation efforts have succeeded in bringing river herring back to Cape Cod.

Over the past two decades, conservation groups, local towns, the state and Mashpee Tribal leaders have worked to restore river habitat. The herring are making a slow comeback. So much so that for the first time, people who are not members of a tribe are allowed to take herring from a run in Harwich.

Joining us to talk about river herring and the habitat restoration that’s helping bring back the species:

Connor O’Brien, Director of Land Stewardship at Harwich Conservation Trust

Linda Deegan, board member of Coonamessett River Trust and senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center.

Harwich Conservation Trust volunteer photographer Gerry Beetham River herring on Cape Cod.

And in our third segment of the show, we talk with the host and producer of Catching the Codfather, a new podcast about New Bedford fishing magnate Carlos Rafael who was convicted of fraud, smuggling, and tax evasion.