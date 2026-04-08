Changes in youth sports

Youth sports are an important pastime for many kids. Children learn teamwork and time management. They form friendships and learn how to lose and win—all while being physically active. But youth sports have undergone a significant transformation over the past two decades, and the changes aren’t always proving beneficial to kids’ mental or physical health.

Today we talk about the changes we’re seeing in youth sports, how they’re impacting kids, and what parents, coaches, physicians, and athletes themselves can do to address some of the issues.

Joining us:

Henry Stevens, Athletic Director at Barnstable High School

Dr. Jonathan Katz, Sports psychologist

Dr. Stephanie DeLuca, Sports Medicine physician at Mass General and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with a special focus on focus on pediatric/adolescent sports medicine.

On May 5, 2026, the Cape Cod Athlete Mental Health Summit will be held at Barnstable High School. The event is open to all.