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In This Place
The Point

Changes in youth sports

By Mindy Todd ,
Amy Vince
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
Children have the option of joining club sports in elementary school. The clubs often offer terrific training, but are also time consuming and costly to families.
Elsa Partan
Children have the option of joining club sports in elementary school. The clubs often offer terrific training, but are also time consuming and costly to families.

Youth sports are an important pastime for many kids. Children learn teamwork and time management. They form friendships and learn how to lose and win—all while being physically active. But youth sports have undergone a significant transformation over the past two decades, and the changes aren’t always proving beneficial to kids’ mental or physical health.

Today we talk about the changes we’re seeing in youth sports, how they’re impacting kids, and what parents, coaches, physicians, and athletes themselves can do to address some of the issues.

Joining us:

Henry Stevens, Athletic Director at Barnstable High School
Dr. Jonathan Katz, Sports psychologist
Dr. Stephanie DeLuca, Sports Medicine physician at Mass General and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with a special focus on focus on pediatric/adolescent sports medicine.

On May 5, 2026, the Cape Cod Athlete Mental Health Summit will be held at Barnstable High School. The event is open to all.

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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd
Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
See stories by Amy Vince