Tackling uncertainty

It's our monthly psychology show on The Point. In this episode: why is uncertainty so stressful and what strategies can help us cope? While uncertainty can cause stress, it also acts as a catalyst for growth, creativity, and adaptation.

Karen Smul Author Maggie Jackson

Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure , joins our panel of behavioral health experts to delve into the topic. Jackson is also a science journalist whose work explores matters of the mind and technology’s impact on humanity. Her latest book was nominated for a National Book Award and named NonFiction Book of the Year by the Independent Publishers of New England.

Our panelists:

Psychiatrist Marc Whaley

Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz

Social Worker Jenny Putnam

