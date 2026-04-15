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In This Place
The Point

Tackling uncertainty

By Mindy Todd
Published April 15, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
Joining us, Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain : The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure
Joining us, Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain : The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure

It's our monthly psychology show on The Point. In this episode: why is uncertainty so stressful and what strategies can help us cope? While uncertainty can cause stress, it also acts as a catalyst for growth, creativity, and adaptation.

Author Maggie Jackson
Karen Smul
Author Maggie Jackson

Maggie Jackson, author of Uncertain: The Wisdom and Wonder of Being Unsure , joins our panel of behavioral health experts to delve into the topic. Jackson is also a science journalist whose work explores matters of the mind and technology’s impact on humanity. Her latest book was nominated for a National Book Award and named NonFiction Book of the Year by the Independent Publishers of New England.

Our panelists:
Psychiatrist Marc Whaley
Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz
Social Worker Jenny Putnam

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The Point Psychology
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Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd